Colby Covington Broken Jaw: UFC Announces Official Diagnosis

Former interim champion Colby Covington tasted defeat and a lot more at UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14, suffering a fifth-round TKO loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Covington told his corner midway through the fight that he believed he had broken his jaw, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed the fracture.

“Following an addendum medical report completed regarding Colby Covington, it has been determined that he has suffered a non-displaced midline mandible fracture,” the UFC said in a statement after Covington was transported to the hospital.

But what exactly is a “non-displaced midline mandible fracture” and how long could it keep Covington on the sidelines?

“The mandible just means the jawbone, and ‘non-displaced’ means the two ends where the fracture is at are not out of alignment,” Sutterer said in a YouTube video. “The specific location of Covington’s fracture was the midline of the mandible, and so this was basically the very front if you were looking straight on at the face right down in the lower portion in front of the chin.

“Thankfully with most mandible fractures the bone is healed after around four to six weeks, so these are by no means long term fixation types of things where someone like Covington is going to have their jaw wired shut for months on end. This is nothing I would expect to be career-ending for someone like Covington, but it’s certainly going to be a pretty bothersome month or two here as he recovers from this injury.”

The good news for Covington is that he will be out of action for a couple of months, but the good news is that it was a non-displaced fracture so the recovery process can be much smoother.

If you missed out on Saturday’s action, we have you covered.

The full results for UFC 245 can be seen below.

UFC 245 Results

Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington via TKO (strikes) – Round 5, 4:10

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)

Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45)

Marlon Moraes def. Jose Aldo via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via knockout (head kick) – Round 3, 0:43

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:30

Irene Aldana def. Ketlen Vieira via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:51

Omari Akhmedov def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matt Brown def. Ben Saunders via knockout (strikes) – Round 2, 4:55

Chase Hooper def. Daniel Teymur via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:34

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jessica Eye def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano def. Oskar Piechota via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:17