Colby Covington Comments on UFC 245 Loss; Rips Ref Marc Goddard

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington had a rough outing against current titleholder Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 14. Not only did the trash-talking contender have his jaw broken midway through the fight, but he was also stopped by Usman in the fifth and final round.

While some wondered whether the loss would humble Covington, we didn’t have to wait long to get our answer.

Covington was transported to the hospital following the fight, but first, he took some time to sound off on social media. And, in typical Colby Covington fashion, he did not hold back and directed some harsh words at referee Marc Goddard.

“Normally people do their f*cking in the bedroom, not the octagon [Marc Goddard],” Covington wrote on Twitter. “I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref.”

Then, Covington issued a second statement with a post on Instagram which again took aim at Goddard.

“Just a kid from Oregon chasing the American Dream. Working hard and earning everything in my life the hard way since day one,” he wrote. “I put myself out there in front of the world to kill or be killed. Marc Godard robbed me tonight with piss poor officiating. He let my opponent fake injuries for extra time and stopped the fight early. Just like America, my will and spirit can never be broken. Speed bumps can’t slow me down. You people ain’t seen nothing yet.”

While Covington will have to take some time away from the cage to allow his jaw to heal, he has shown that he plans on coming back and once again making a run for the welterweight title.

If you missed out on Saturday’s action, we have you covered.

The full results for UFC 245 can be seen below.

UFC 245 Results

Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington via TKO (strikes) – Round 5, 4:10

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)

Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45)

Marlon Moraes def. Jose Aldo via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via knockout (head kick) – Round 3, 0:43

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:30

Irene Aldana def. Ketlen Vieira via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:51

Omari Akhmedov def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matt Brown def. Ben Saunders via knockout (strikes) – Round 2, 4:55

Chase Hooper def. Daniel Teymur via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:34

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jessica Eye def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano def. Oskar Piechota via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:17