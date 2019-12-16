UEFA Champions League Draw: 2020 Round of 16 Fixtures Announced

The UEFA Champions League draw for the Round of 16 fixtures in 2020 were announced at a ceremony in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, December 16. The Round of 16 will take place over two legs — home and away — in February and March of next year.
Reigning Champions League titleholders Liverpool will face off against Atletico Madrid in one of the high-profile Round of 16 matchups, while Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid faces off against English champions Manchester City.
We will also get to see Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich.
Other fixtures include Italy’s Serie A champions Juventus against French side Lyon, while Paris Saint-Germain takes on Borussia Dortmund.
The Champions League will come to an end with the final in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30, 2020.
A full look at the knockout fixtures for 2020 can be seen below.
2020 UEFA Champions League Round of 16
- Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Manchester City
- Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
- Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
- Lyon vs Juventus
- Barcelona vs Napoli
- Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
- Atalanta vs Valencia
Additional information on the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals fixtures can be seen below.
UEFA Champions League 2020 Round of 16 Schedule
18 February & 11 March
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Atlético (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)
19 February & 10 March
Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)
25 February & 18 March
Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern München (GER)
Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)
26 February & 17 March
Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)
Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)
Quarter-finals
Draw: 20 March
First legs: 7/8 April
Second legs: 14/15 April
Semi-finals
Draw: 20 March
First legs: 28/29 April
Second legs: 5/6 May
Final
Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul: 30 May