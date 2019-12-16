UEFA Champions League Draw: 2020 Round of 16 Fixtures Announced

The UEFA Champions League draw for the Round of 16 fixtures in 2020 were announced at a ceremony in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, December 16. The Round of 16 will take place over two legs — home and away — in February and March of next year.

Reigning Champions League titleholders Liverpool will face off against Atletico Madrid in one of the high-profile Round of 16 matchups, while Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid faces off against English champions Manchester City.

We will also get to see Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich.

Other fixtures include Italy’s Serie A champions Juventus against French side Lyon, while Paris Saint-Germain takes on Borussia Dortmund.

The Champions League will come to an end with the final in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30, 2020.

A full look at the knockout fixtures for 2020 can be seen below.

2020 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs Juventus

Barcelona vs Napoli

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Atalanta vs Valencia

Additional information on the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals fixtures can be seen below.

UEFA Champions League 2020 Round of 16 Schedule

18 February & 11 March

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

19 February & 10 March

Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)

25 February & 18 March

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern München (GER)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

26 February & 17 March

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

Quarter-finals

Draw: 20 March

First legs: 7/8 April

Second legs: 14/15 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 20 March

First legs: 28/29 April

Second legs: 5/6 May

Final

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul: 30 May