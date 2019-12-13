WATCH: Jose Aldo’s Top 5 Best Finishes (VIDEO)

Jose Aldo is one of the greatest featherweight fighters in mixed martial arts history. Aldo was the final WEC featherweight champion and the first UFC featherweight champion in history. He held the title for six years before suffering a loss to Conor McGregor on December 12, 2015.
Aldo would later bounce back to become the interim featherweight champion, before losing the title to current champ Max Holloway.
Now, Aldo will be looking to rejuvenate his career in a new division in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s final pay-per-view event of the year.
Ahead of his upcoming fight against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14 where he makes his debut at bantamweight, the UFC released a highlight video featuring the top-five finishes of his career under the ZUFFA banner with the WEC and UFC.
Here are the top five finishes of Jose Aldo’s ZUFFA career.
Jose Aldo’s Top 5 Finishes
UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington
Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 245 Fight Card
- Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship
- Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship
- Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship
- Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160
- Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360
- Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200
- Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290
- Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155
- Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140
- Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100
- Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110
- Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115
*card subject to change