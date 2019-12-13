WATCH: Jose Aldo’s Top 5 Best Finishes (VIDEO)

Jose Aldo is one of the greatest featherweight fighters in mixed martial arts history. Aldo was the final WEC featherweight champion and the first UFC featherweight champion in history. He held the title for six years before suffering a loss to Conor McGregor on December 12, 2015.

Aldo would later bounce back to become the interim featherweight champion, before losing the title to current champ Max Holloway.

Now, Aldo will be looking to rejuvenate his career in a new division in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s final pay-per-view event of the year.

Ahead of his upcoming fight against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14 where he makes his debut at bantamweight, the UFC released a highlight video featuring the top-five finishes of his career under the ZUFFA banner with the WEC and UFC.

Here are the top five finishes of Jose Aldo’s ZUFFA career.

Jose Aldo’s Top 5 Finishes

Watch some of former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo’s top finishes in his career. Now fighting at bantamweight, Aldo faces Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14.

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 245 Fight Card

Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship

Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship

Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160

Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200

Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290

Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155

Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140

Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100

Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110

Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115

*card subject to change