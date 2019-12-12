AP Player of the Year: Joe Burrow Picks Up Honor

The college football awards continue to be handed out with LSU football star Joe Burrow picking up a big honor. On Thursday, December 12, it was announced by the Associated Press that Joe Burrow has been named the AP Player of the Year for the 2019 college football season.

Burrow won in a landslide, picking up 50 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young ended up in second place, while Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was in third. Close behind was Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in fourth-place.

Coincidentally, Burrow, Young, Fields, and Hurts are the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy that will be heading to New York City for the presentation ceremony.

Winning the AP Player of the Year award is no surprise for Burrow, who is also favored to win the Heisman.

Burrow is the favorite for the award and his head coach Ed Orgeron explained why the Tigers signal-caller would be the rightful winner of the award after LSU claimed the SEC Championship last weekend.

“In my opinion, he should win it,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, via ESPN.com. “In my opinion, he’s going to win it. The best thing about Joe is he’s a team player. All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list. That’s what makes him such a great team player.”

This season, Burrow has thrown for a whopping 4,715 yards, 48 interceptions and just 6 interceptions.

Congratulations to Burrow on the honor.