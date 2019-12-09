College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Final Rankings of the Season

The final College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season were released on Sunday, December 8 and now the final four teams are officially set. After another impressive win in the SEC Championship, the LSU Tigers regained the top spot in the rankings.

Sitting close behind was the Clemson Tigers at No. 2, while the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners rounded out the top four. The first two teams out were No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

As a result of the final rankings, the New Year’s Six Bowl Games will be Georgia vs. Baylor, Wisconsin vs. Oregon, Virginia vs. Florida, and Memphis vs. Penn State. In the first national semifinal, LSU faces Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, while the Fiesta Bowl will feature Clemson vs. Ohio State.

Where did your favorite team check in when the selection committee announced the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season?

A full look at the rankings for games played through December 7 can be seen below.

LSU (13-0) Ohio State (13-0) Clemson (13-0) Oklahoma (12-1) Georgia (11-2) Oregon (11-2) Baylor (11-2) Wisconsin (10-3) Florida (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Utah (11-2) Auburn (9-3) Alabama (10-2) Michigan (9-3) Notre Dame (10-2) Iowa (9-3) Memphis (12-1) Minnesota (10-2) Boise State (12-1) Appalachian State (12-1) Cincinnati (10-3) USC (8-4) Navy (9-2) Virginia (9-4) Oklahoma State (8-4)

Did the selection committee get this week’s rankings correct? Sound off in the comments section below.

About the College Football Playoff: The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Capital One Orange Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 7, 2019, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.