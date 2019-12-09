Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ Soars to No. 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 USA Chart

Juice WRLD’s popularity is once again taking him to the top of the charts. Following his untimely death on Sunday, December 8, fans began paying tribute to the late-rapper by sharing their favorite lyrics and songs from the Chicago native.

As a result, Juice WRLD’s breakout hit “Lucid Dreams” soared to No. 1 on the Spotify Untied States Top 50 chart.

Juice WRLD’s’s debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance was an overwhelming success and became certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Three of the singles from the debut studio album — “Armed and Dangerous”, “Lean wit Me” and “Wasted” — all charted on the Billboard charts.

In 2019, Juice WRLD continued his success with his sophomore studio album Death Race for Love which earned him the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

The 21-year-old recently won Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.

Unfortunately, his career was cut short.

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.