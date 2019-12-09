Nick Cannon is escalating his beef with Eminem once again. Nick Cannon did so in the recent Eminem diss track “The Invitation,” featuring Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, Prince Eazy, and Suge Knight. Cannon starts and ends the track with a recorded phone call from Suge Knight.

“Check this out Eminem, whatever your name is,” Suge says on the recorded call. “I don’t ever do no talking, but Nick is family. This your invitation to prove to everybody what you really about. Winner takes all.

“At the end of the day, you have every person in the industry and every person in the streets. Sh*t, where is he going to go? He just the new Vanilla Ice. It’s just a matter of time, he hanging, right? Eminem a b*tch for bringing up bullsh*t that’s not true… All we got to do is get that motherf*cker in the ring with you and you gonna beat the dog sh*t out him. That motherf*cking simple.”

On the track, Cannon blasts Eminem for his past drug use and claims there was a time he went to Detroit looking for a fight. Cannon even went next level by name-dropping Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, and ex-wife Kim.

“I told Joe to lean back, don’t get hit with this retaliation/ I f*ck with Crack, but the white boy, he f*ck with crack/Pills and smack/Shady about to relapse/Call Kim, somebody get Hailie/And that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby.”

The diss track follows Eminem’s feature on Fat Joe’s latest album Family Ties on the track “Lord Above.” Eminem once again took a shot at Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, something he has been doing for years.

You can listen to the full diss track below.

What do you think of Cannon’s diss track? Sound off in the comments section below.