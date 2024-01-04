It was just over a month ago that The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist after the two fell in love during the series.

Now, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, will exchange vows and tie the knot during a live, televised ceremony on ABC. The two-hour special — which begins at 8:00 p.m. ET — is titled The Golden Wedding.

“We’re going to do it as quickly as we can, because at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Turner joked during The Golden Bachelor: After the Final Rose last month. “So as quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”

And now, the time has come.

Susan Nist, a fan-favorite who was eliminated during Episode 5, is returning to officiate the wedding. Gerry and Theresa also previously said that they “want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor” to be present for the ceremony.

Along with other cast members appearing, Gerry and Theresa will be paying tribute to their late spouses. During the show, the two bonded over the losses of their high school sweethearts.

“We will certainly celebrate the memory of Billy and Toni in the wedding,” Gerry said. “We haven’t decided the way that we feel is the most appropriate and the timing that is the most appropriate. But yeah, that’s part of us and part of what has made us who we are, so it’ll be there.”

Gerry lost his wife Toni after 43 years of marriage in 2017, and Theresa lost her husband William in 2014 after 42 years together.

All of the information you need to watch The Golden Wedding can be seen below.

The Golden Wedding Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (check local listings)

Starring: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

How To Watch The Golden Wedding Live Stream Online

You can watch The Golden Bachelor special online via ABC’s website. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream The Golden Wedding online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

You can also watch The Golden Wedding through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue package includes ABC and costs $25 a month, but like DIRECTV NOW you can sign up for a free seven-day trial and if you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note ABC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, L.A., New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Raleigh-Durham.

How To Live Stream The Golden Wedding on Mobile

If you would like to live stream The Golden Wedding on your phone, tablet or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the ABC App. The ABC App is available on the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Fire. Once you download the app, log in with your cable provider information.

You can also watch the TV show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch The Golden Bachelor special for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.