Video recently surfaced painting a picture of Ian Ziering involved in a brawl with the 605 minibike gang on New Year’s Eve. It initially looked like Ziering was being attacked.

However, a new video obtained by TMZ shows that it was Ziering who threw the first punch before the brawl broke out.

In the video, Ziering’s Mercedes was blocked by another vehicle at an intersection on Hollywood Boulevard. At that point, men in their minibikes also rolled into the intersection. That’s was Ziering lunged out of his vehicle and struck the nearest person.

The 59-year-old Ziering’s vehicle was damaged during the brawl, with the windshield and side view mirror shattered.

At the point the video starts, however, you do not see any contact made with his vehicle.

Ziering took to social media after the incident to say his 12-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle and they were both unharmed in the incident.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation,” Ziering wrote on Monday. “In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

It’s hard to know what happened before the cameras started rolling, but Ziering was clearly upset and something may have happened earlier on down the road.

Luckily, no one was harmed.