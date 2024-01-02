Marvel Actress Carrie Bernans Struck By Car; Suffers Gruesome Injuries

Marvel actress Carrie Bernans is recovering in the hospital after suffering gruesome injuries while celebrating New Year’s Eve in New York City.

According to TMZ, Bernans was celebrating with a friend when they stopped at a food truck.

While waiting at the food truck, a car careened into Bernans and pinned her underneath, knocking her unconscious. Bernans, who starred in Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, suffered broken bones and chipped several teeth as a result of the accident.

Nine people were injured in the incident including three NYPD officers.

From the report:

Despite the traumatic crash, Carrie’s mother says her daughter is healing and holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself — and asking everyone to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

A man is believed to be in custody at Bellevue Hospital, and it is believed that police were chasing his vehicle at the time of the crash.

We wish Bernans and all of those who were injured a full and speedy recovery.