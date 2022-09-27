Pusha T, Arby’s Release Second McDonald’s ‘Rib Roast’ Diss Track (VIDEO)

Arby’s and Pusha T are back with another collaborative effort to celebrate the release of a new menu item.

Pusha T previously released a Filet-O-Fish diss track when Arby’s dropped their new fish sandwich, and the new diss track is here to take aim at the McRib with Arby’s bringing back the Country Style Rib sandwich.

The sandwich, which is available for a limited time at Arby’s now, is “smoked for at least eight hours over hickory wood, the Country Style Rib Sandwich redefines expectations of what a rib sandwich can be and is made with quality country-style pork rib meat and topped with melted Cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and smoky BBQ sauce.”

The Country Style Rib sandwich is available starting at just $5.99.

“We’re on a mission to call out weak sandwiches of questionable quality, and there is no other product that can compare to our REAL Country-Style Rib Sandwich or is worthy of Pusha T’s praise,” said Jim Taylor, President of Arby’s. “We’ve spent years perfecting the intricate smoked rib flavors and are proud to have Pusha remind people why Arby’s has the meats — and smokes the competition.”

Pusha T and Arby’s also collaborated on a country-inspired streetwear collection available now at ArbysRealCountryStyle.com.

You can check out the diss track below.

Arby’s, Pusha T – ‘Rib Roast’ Diss Track & Lyrics

They call me when it’s time to do damage

When the quality ain’t up to my standards

That McRib falls below average

Replaced by the Country Style Arby’s Rib Sandwich [Woo

Straight out the smokehouse, Texas’s my old route

Eight hours to slow cook, keep push for the rollout

The boss with the Smoky Q sauce

The Real Country Style McRib kept lost, yeugh

This doesn’t compare to

That replica Rib patty

I’m screaming, “How dare you?”

You know that I’m war ready

Arby’s taking taste to the next level

Arby’s is the choice when you won’t sеttle

McDonald’s, what you selling, mystery mеat?

Hop up and go away, what does history teach?

Mickey D’s, McRib, you ain’t it in the streets

The Real Country Style Rib Sandwich here to compete

Look, straight out the smokehouse

Country Style Arby’s Rib Sandwich, what you know about?

We coming straight out the smokehouse

McRib, you just look like a clown