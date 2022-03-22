An unlucky collaboration between Pusha T and Arby’s is something we didn’t expect to see, nor did we expect it to be so good.

The rappers recently teamed up with the fast food restaurant train to release a new “Spicy Fish Diss Track” ad for the new Arby’s sandwich — and the ad takes aim at McDonald’s and the Filet-o-Fish sandwich.

The track starts off:

I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it

Filet-O-Fish is sh*t, and you should be disgusted

How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it?

A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?

Now, why would Pusha T release a McDonald’s diss track? As it turns out, Pusha T wrote the McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle that which is in the fast food jingle Hall of Fame (if there is such a thing). Pusha says he wasn’t paid well for the jingle, so now he is getting his revenge.

Check it out below.

Pusha T – ‘Spicy Fish Diss’

Arby’s crispy fish is simply it

With lines ’round the corner, we might need a guest list

Exit stage left, the sandwiches taste fresh

A little cube of fish from a clown is basic

Say less, this argument is baseless

Drowned in tartar, that Filet-O-Fish is tasteless

See, Arby’s only deals in the greatness

I bet the house on it like it’s Vegas

Look, I could sell water to a whale

How could you ever think I’d fail? Yeah

The crispy fish sandwich blazin’ trails

Them other clowns just too frail, eghck

If you know me, and you know me well

Our fish is gonna tip that scale