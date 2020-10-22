UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 254 live from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with a special start time of 2:00 p.m. ET.
In the main event, we get the highly-anticipated lightweight championship unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.
In the co-main event, top middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker face off.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.
You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 254: Inside the Octagon below.
In this episode, John and Dan preview the UFC 254 main event, as lightweight champion, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov takes on interim champ, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje. After rising to the top of the UFC lightweight division, Justin Gaethje now looks to end the reign of dominant champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC 254: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje
Date: Saturday, October 24
Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Main Card Card Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 254 Fight Card
🏆 KHABIB vs GAETHJE 🏆
Your #UFC254 poster has just dropped!
[ #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/kMweoc8rja
— UFC (@ufc) September 29, 2020
- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – for UFC lightweight title
- Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker
- Walt Harris vs. Alexander Volkov
- Islam Makhachev vs. TBA
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Phil Hawes vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung
- Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
- Sergey Morozov vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Casey Kenney vs. Nathaniel Wood
- Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev