UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 254 live from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with a special start time of 2:00 p.m. ET.

In the main event, we get the highly-anticipated lightweight championship unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, top middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker face off.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.

You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 254: Inside the Octagon below.

In this episode, John and Dan preview the UFC 254 main event, as lightweight champion, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov takes on interim champ, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje. After rising to the top of the UFC lightweight division, Justin Gaethje now looks to end the reign of dominant champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 254: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, October 24

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 254 Fight Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – for UFC lightweight title

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

Walt Harris vs. Alexander Volkov

Islam Makhachev vs. TBA

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Phil Hawes vs. Jacob Malkoun

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Sergey Morozov vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Casey Kenney vs. Nathaniel Wood

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev