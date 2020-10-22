Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers has resigned from his position this week after new allegations of misconduct. Earlier this summer, The Undefeated reported Chambers made racially insensitive comments to Rasir Bolton, a black player.

Chambers is alleged to have made comments about a “noose” before Bolton transferred to Iowa State.

Now, new details have surfaced after an investigation into Chambers by Penn State’s Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices. The extent of the new charges, however, have not been detailed.

Despite the lack of detail, Chambers announced his resignation in a statement.

“I am so proud of all our program has accomplished these past nine years, and I will be forever grateful to the Penn State community for its ongoing support,” Chambers said in his statement, via ESPN.com.

“Anyone who has ever coached — especially at this level — knows the exceptional amount of energy and focus it takes to deliver each and every day. This has been an incredibly difficult year for me and my family, and we are in need of a break to re-set and chart our path forward. So, I’m taking a step back to prepare myself for the next 20 years.”

Chambers had been with the Nittany Lions since 2011.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said the school would be accepting Chambers’ resignation and that it was “in the best interest of Penn State, our program and our student-athletes.”

In his absence, assistant coach Jim Ferry will serve as Penn State’s interim head coach for the 2020-21 season.