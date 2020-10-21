Dana White Wants Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier Fight at Lightweight

UFC president Dana White is not fond of the perception about an upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Both fighters have hinted that the bout would take place at welterweight, but the UFC boss thinks that’s a terrible idea.

White discussed the upcoming bout and made it very clear that the fight — which many believe could determine the next contender for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje — will be taking place in the lightweight division.

“It’s 155 pounds,” White told BT Sport. “I’m not putting on a friggin’ multi-million dollar fight at a catchweight that means nothing. … That fight means nothing at 170.

“Neither one of those two are ranked at 170 pounds, and it doesn’t do anything in the ’55-pound division if either one of them win, because they’re fighting at 170. It literally makes no sense.”

It will be interesting to see how the fighters respond.

McGregor last appeared in the UFC back at UFC 246 in January when he dismantled Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds after 15 months away from the sport. He then announced his retirement four months later on June 6. He said that the sport no longer excites him. However, he is now prepared to return.

McGregor has also claimed he would be boxing Manny Pacquiao, but there have not been further developments in those talks.