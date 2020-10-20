‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Plot Has Been Leaked

The plot for the Space Jam sequel has been released. The synopsis for the film was tweeted out by writer Ben Mekler and gave us our first look at what we can expect from the highly-anticipated sequel.

According to the plot, LeBron James and his son, Bronny, get trapped in a world with the characters as Don Cheadle narrates the happenings.

“During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidently get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.’ stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle),” the synopsis states.

“With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars as the entire world watches.”

The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it pic.twitter.com/BLmc4x5uHb — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

The film, which was directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, Duncan Henderson, Maverick Carter, and LeBron, is set to be released on July 16, 2021.