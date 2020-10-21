Anderson Silva Confirms Retirement After Next Fight

Anderson Silva is set to call it a career. After an illustrious career, the former middleweight champion has confirmed that he will be retiring after his upcoming fight with Uriah Hall.

Silva confirmed the news with MMAjunkie.com.

“This is the last fight,” he said. “For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC. I think (I’ll miss) the training (the most). Preparing my mind, preparing my body. This I think is most important and I feel sad because I don’t have this anymore. This is the last one.

“I can’t say, ‘Oh, this fight goes to the ground, this fight is done in the standup.’ It’s two good strikers. Uriah’s a very, very athletic guy and has a good technique in the striking and I try to do my best. I try do to the best show for my fans.”

Silva is set to take on Silva on Saturday, October 31 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

A look at the fight card for the upcoming event can be seen below.

Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy

Amir Albazi vs. Raulian Paiva

Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Chris Greutzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez

Aaron Phillips vs. Adrian Yanez

Jack Marshman vs. Sean Strickland

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Makhmud Muradov

Andre Fili vs. Bryce Mitchell

Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad

Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises

Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt