New York Bus Driver Gets Drunk; Takes Students to McDonald’s

A New York bus driver found himself in trouble for a completely unresponsible, but hilarious reason.

29-year-old Lashonda Griffin was arrested after getting drunk and taking students on a trip to pick up her McDonald’s breakfast.

After the incident, and after dropping off the students at school, Griffin passed out.

“We were definitely very lucky in this situation that all of the children were delivered to school from home safely and that the driver had returned back to the bus garage,” Gates Police Lt. Robert Long told Syracuse.com.

The district added: “While the district cannot comment directly on personnel matters, we can say that this is an egregious violation of our policies and practices and will never be tolerated.”

Griffin was employed on a “probationary period” with the school before the incident.