WATCH: UFC 254 Countdown Full Episode – Khabib vs Gaethje

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend for UFC 254 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, we get the highly-anticipated lightweight championship unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, top middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker face off.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 254: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 254: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 254: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 254 Countdown – Full Episode

Champions collide as Khabib Nurmagomedov faces off against the human highlight, Justin Gaethje. Plus, former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker readies himself for top five knockout artist Jared Cannonier. Go behind the scenes of UFC 254. SPECIAL START TIME of 2pm ET / 11at PT!

UFC 254: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, October 24

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+