Florida Football: Dan Mullen Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Florida football program was forced to postpone a game against LSU this weekend and now a prominent member of the No. 10 Gators program has tested positive.

On Saturday, Florida head coach Dan Mullen announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mullen announced the news on social media.

“Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week,” Mullen wrote on Twitter. “Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild-to-no symptoms. I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed.

“I’m continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials. I am proud of how our players, staff and campus community have navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe.”

Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but three negative tests followed and he was able to be on the sidelines for a top-three clash with Georgia.

Other coaches to test positive during the 2020 season are Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Kansas’ Les Miles, and Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin.

We will have to see how soon Mullen is able to resume to his duties in person.