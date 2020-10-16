The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its run on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with UFC on ESPN+ 38 this weekend. The preliminary card will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, while the main card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

In the main event of the night, top-ranked featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung go head-to-head.

In the co-main event top-ranked women’s flyweights, Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian square off.

Ahead of Saturday night’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Luckily for the fans, both Ortega and The Korean Zombie successfully came in under the 145-pound limit.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The full weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 38 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

Modestas Bukauskas (206) vs. Jimmy Crute (206)

James Krause (171) vs. Claudio Silva (171)

Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Guram Kutateladze (156)

Poliana Botelho (125) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Jun Yong Park (185) vs. John Phillips (186)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Maxim Grishin (205.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mark Striegl (136)

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 38

Date: Saturday, October 17

Location: YAS Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Venue: Flash Forum

Main Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+