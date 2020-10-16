UFC on ESPN+ 38 Weigh-in Results: Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie

||

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its run on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with UFC on ESPN+ 38 this weekend. The preliminary card will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, while the main card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

In the main event of the night, top-ranked featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung go head-to-head.

In the co-main event top-ranked women’s flyweights, Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian square off.

Ahead of Saturday night’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Luckily for the fans, both Ortega and The Korean Zombie successfully came in under the 145-pound limit.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The full weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 38 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

  • Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)
  • Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)
  • Modestas Bukauskas (206) vs. Jimmy Crute (206)
  • James Krause (171) vs. Claudio Silva (171)
  • Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)

  • Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Guram Kutateladze (156)
  • Poliana Botelho (125) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)
  • Jun Yong Park (185) vs. John Phillips (186)
  • Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)
  • Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Maxim Grishin (205.5)
  • Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mark Striegl (136)

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 38
Date: Saturday, October 17
Location: YAS Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Venue: Flash Forum
Main Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN+

Indianapolis Colts Shut Down Facility After ‘Several’ Positive COVID Tests
Read More:
SportsMMA,News,UFC,UFC on ESPN+
  • 10678531520930918