Indianapolis Colts Shut Down Facility After ‘Several’ Positive COVID Tests

The Indianapolis Colts are the latest NFL franchise that has been forced to temporarily shut down its team facility over “several” positive COVID-19 tests.

Indianapolis announced the news on Friday morning that the positive tests were returned and they are closing in-person meetings and workouts until further evaluating the samples.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19,” the team announced in a statement.

“The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.”

In recent weeks, the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have seen multiple players test positive for COVID-19 that has forced the league to reshuffle its schedule. The Atlanta Falcons also shut down their team facility earlier this week.

Whether the Colts will be the next team forced to change their plans for the upcoming week.

Up next on the Indianapolis Colts’ schedule is a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. If the game is able to go on as planned, kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.