UFC on ESPN+ 38: Fighters You Should Know

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its run on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with UFC on ESPN+ 38 this weekend.
In the main event of the night, top-ranked featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung go head-to-head. In the co-main event, Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian square off.
But while the title fights generate most of the attention, there are a number of other fighters who are on the verge of breaking into stardom.
Ahead of Saturday’s event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put together a highlight video of some of the most promising prospects on the card with quick facts and their best moments inside of the Octagon.
The fighters featured in the highlight video include Jimmy Crute, Gillian Robertson, and Claudio Silva.
Check out some of the rising stars competing at UFC on ESPN+ 38 below.
Additional information about UFC on ESPN+ 38 can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN+ 38 Viewing Details
Event: UFC on ESPN+ 38
Date: Saturday, October 17
Location: YAS Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Venue: Flash Forum
Main Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN+
UFC on ESPN+ 38 Fight Card
- Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung
- Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Jimmy Crute
- Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze
- Poliana Botelho vs. Gillian Robertson
- James Krause vs. Claudio Silva
- Jun Yong Park vs. John Phillips
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam
- Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl