UFC on ESPN+ 38: Fighters You Should Know

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its run on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with UFC on ESPN+ 38 this weekend.

In the main event of the night, top-ranked featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung go head-to-head. In the co-main event, Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian square off.

But while the title fights generate most of the attention, there are a number of other fighters who are on the verge of breaking into stardom.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put together a highlight video of some of the most promising prospects on the card with quick facts and their best moments inside of the Octagon.

The fighters featured in the highlight video include Jimmy Crute, Gillian Robertson, and Claudio Silva.

Check out some of the rising stars competing at UFC on ESPN+ 38 below.

Additional information about UFC on ESPN+ 38 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 38

Date: Saturday, October 17

Location: YAS Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Venue: Flash Forum

Main Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Fight Card

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Jimmy Crute

Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze

Poliana Botelho vs. Gillian Robertson

James Krause vs. Claudio Silva

Jun Yong Park vs. John Phillips

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl