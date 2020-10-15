WATCH: Dak Prescott Provides Injury Update; Thanks Plans For Support

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be on the sidelines for the next four to six months after he recovers from a devastating ankle injury suffered in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott underwent surgery to repair the injury later that night. It was diagnosed as a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

Now, Prescott is providing an update for his fans.

The signal-caller took to social media to share an early statement on his recovery process while also thanking fans for their support.

“Forever thankful for the love & support I’ve received,” Prescott captioned a collage of fans sharing their support. “I’ll be back stronger and better. Thank you all.”

The quarterback also shared a video for Cowboys fans showing a positive and upbeat attitude.

It is great to see Prescott in high spirits after such a gruesome and brutal injury that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign as he awaits a long-term deal.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, will move forward with Andy Dalton under center as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Kickoff between the NFC teams at AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.