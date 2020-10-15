Conor McGregor may not have got the date that he wanted, but the UFC offered him a rematch with Dustin Poirier. UFC president Dana White said the promotion offered the former two-division champion a rematch for January 23, 2021, but noted the date was non-negotiable.

Well, late Wednesday night, McGregor announced that he would be accepting the offer while also sharing his thoughts on where the bout should take place.

“I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

“I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny.”

The location could ultimately turn out to be a good fit, with the Dallas Cowboys as one of the few NFL teams allowing fans in the stadium and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) saying it was close to resuming live combat sports, according to MMAjunkie.com.

Of course, when you are dealing with Conor McGregor you never know what wild twists and turns you will be forced to deal with leading up to a fight.

McGregor last appeared in the UFC back at UFC 246 in January when he dismantled Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds after 15 months away from the sport. He then announced his retirement four months later on June 6. He said that the sport no longer excites him. However, the itch seems to be coming back — and the payday could be too big to pass up.

McGregor has also claimed he would be boxing Manny Pacquiao, but there have not been further developments in those talks.