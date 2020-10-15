The Atlanta Falcons are the latest NFL franchise to face a potential shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports on Thursday morning, the Falcons are shutting down the team facility in Flowery Branch after a series of positive COVID-19 test results.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news. Per Schefter, the Falcons had four positive tests on Thursday morning which led to the shutdown.

A Falcons official responded, “Still working through details, can tell you we’re not at four confirmed.”

Falcons‘ official this morning: “Still working through details, can tell you we’re not at four confirmed.” https://t.co/6oKSiSQToZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

“Falcons’ rookie DT Marlon Davidson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday. Now there are other tests the league is checking. But Falcons’ building is shutting down until there is more information,” Schefter added.

In recent weeks, the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have seen multiple players test positive for COVID-19 that has forced the league to reshuffle its schedule.

Whether the Falcons will be the next team forced to change their plans for the upcoming week.

If the Falcons are able to move forward as planned on Sunday afternoon, however, they will be facing off against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff between the Falcons and Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium is currently set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.