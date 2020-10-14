WATCH: Pop Smoke’s ‘Diana’ Remix Gets New Music Video

Pop Smoke’s popular remix of “Diana” finally received a posthumous music video. The track was originally featured on the deluxe edition of Pop Smoke’s album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

The video was released by Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records, and features King COmbs and Calboy.

The posthumous Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart following the release of the standard edition.

You can check out the video below.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.