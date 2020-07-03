LISTEN: Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ Stream & Download

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album has finally arrived. On Friday, July 3, the highly-anticipated project Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released on all major streaming services.

The 19-track album includes a number of high-profile features from the likes of 50 Cent, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Tyga, Karol G, and more.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ Details

Album: ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’

Artist: Pop Smoke

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 19 songs, 57 minutes

Release Date: Friday, July 3, 2020 | Victor Victor Worldwide, 2020 Republic Records, A Division of UMG Recordings, Inc. & Victor Victor Worldwide

Listen to Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ on Spotify

To listen to Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ on Apple Music

To listen to Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Pop Smoke ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ Tracklist

01 Bad Bitch From Tokyo (Intro) (prod. by 808Melo)

02 Aim For the Moon [ft. Quavo] (prod. by 808Melo and WondaGurl)

03 For the Night [ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby] (prod. by CashmoneyAP and Palaze)

04 44 Bulldog (prod. by Mobz and Mora)

05 Gangstas (prod. by Swirv & CashmoneyAP)

06 Yea Yea (prod. by HakzBeats)

07 Creature. [ft. Swae Lee] (prod. by 808Melo)

08 Snitchin [ft. Quavo & Future] (prod. by Buddah Bless & SethTheChef)

09 Make It Rain. [ft. Rowdy Rebel] (prod. by Yamaica)

10 The Woo. [ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch] (prod. by 808Melo)

11 West Coast Shit. [ft. Tyga & Quavo] (prod. by DJ Mustard and Bongo)

12 Enjoy Yourself [ft. Karol G] (prod. by Palaze & Luci G)

13 Hotel Lobby (prod. by 808Melo & Jess Jackson)

14 What You Know Bout Love (prod. by Tash)

15 Something Special (prod. by Duro)

16 Diana [ft. King Combs] (prod. by SpunkBigga)

17 Got It on Me (prod. by Young Devante)

18 Tunnel Vision (Outro) (prod. by 808Melo, Nagra & Carson Hackney)

19 Dior (Bonus) (prod. by 808Melo)

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.