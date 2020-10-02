UFC on ESPN 16 Weigh-in Results: Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its stay at the Flash Forum at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3 with UFC on ESPN 16.

In the main event of the night, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm returns to action to take on Irene Aldana in a bout that could determine the next challenger for two-division champion Amanda Nunes at 135-pounds.

In the co-main event, Yorgan De Castro takes on Carlos Felipe.

Other bouts on the main card include former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie vs. former TUF winner Julianna Pena, Cameron Else vs. Kyler Phillips, and the main card opener between Dusko Todorovic and Dequan Townsend.

Before the fights could become official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The full weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 16 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm (136) vs. Irene Aldana (136)

Yorgan De Castro (261) vs. Carlos Felipe (263)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Julianna Pena (135.5)

Kyler Phillips (136) vs. Cameron Else (136)

Dequan Townsend (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

Charles Jourdain (145) vs. Joshua Culibao (145.5)

Jordan Williams (182) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)

Loma Lookboonmee (116) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116)

Casey Kenney (136) vs. Alateng Heili (136)

Luigi Vendramini (156) vs. Jessin Ayari (156)