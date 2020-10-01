Broncos vs Jets Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Football Online

Week 4 of the 2020-21 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday night with a primetime clash in the AFC between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

Both teams enter Thursday Night Football on the NFL Network in search of their first wins of the season.

To make matters worse for the Broncos, they will be starting their third quarterback of the season. Brett Rypien will get the start in place of Jeff Driskel, who was benched last week after replacing the injured Drew Lock.

“We understand the situation we’re in,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, via ESPN.com. “We can’t change anything that’s happened. All we can do is look forward and prepare for our next game, which is coming here quickly on Thursday. I think our attitude is good.”

The Jets enter the game as slight 1.5-point favorites over the Broncos.

How can you tune in to tonight’s game?

All of the information you need to catch Thursday Night Football can be seen below.

Broncos vs Jets Viewing Details & Info

Date: Thursday, October 1

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Channel: NFL Network

Betting Odds: Jets -1.5

How To Live Stream Broncos vs Jets Online

Your best bet for watching the Thursday Night Football via live stream is NFL.com. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the draft through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue + Sports Extra package includes NFL Network and NFL Redzone and costs $35 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will get a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Broncos vs Jets On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the game on your TV or computer, NFL Network has you covered with the Watch NFL Network app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the draft on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.