Conor McGregor Offers to Fight Dustin Poirier For Charity

Conor McGregor is up to his antics again this month. After making headlines less than a week ago for claiming he was set to box Manny Pacquiao by the end of the year, McGregor is now offering to return to mixed martial arts with some special stipulations.

McGregor took to social media on Monday night to offer to fight fellow top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in an exhibition bout for charity.

Poirier quickly accepted the challenge and said he would like proceeds to go to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, while McGregor also said he would pick a charity close to him.

It all played out in public on Twitter with McGregor even naming a date and location.

“Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the ufc. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on ppv or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity ‘exhibition,'” McGregor tweeted.

“December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

Excellent! We shall take it offline and progress the process from here. Good man Dustin! I respect your philanthropic efforts greatly, as well as how you conducted yourself post our first fight. You have my respect! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

Of course, with McGregor and Poirier both under contract with the UFC, it is highly unlikely this will ever come to fruition.

McGregor last appeared in the UFC back at UFC 246 in January when he dismantled Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds after 15 months away from the sport. He then announced his retirement four months later on June 6. He said that the sport no longer excites him. However, the itch seems to be coming back — and the potential payday makes it hard to stay away.