MLB Playoffs 2020: Prop Bets & Postseason Odds

The MLB Playoffs are officially set to kick off this week and the oddsmakers are wasting no time picking their favorites. With the postseason just days away, the oddsmakers dropped the favorites to take home the World Series title and other individual awards.

According to the odds, the Dodgers (+450) and Yankees (+900) are favored to meet in the World Series, while Jose Abreu and Freddie Freeman are the favorites to claim the NL and AL MVP awards.

How do the oddsmakers see the postseason playing out?

A full look at the 2020 MLB Playoffs betting odds can be seen below, via SportsBettingDime.com.

2020 MLB Playoff Odds

ODDS TO WIN THE WORLD SERIES

1. Dodgers: 9/2 (+450)

2. Yankees: 9/1 (+900)

3. Rays: 10/1 (+1000)

4. Padres: 11/1 (+1100)

5. Athletics: 14/1 (+1400)

6. Cubs: 15/1 (+1500)

7. Twins: 15/1 (+1500)

8. Braves: 16/1 (+1600)

9. White Sox: 16/1 (+1600)

10. Indians: 17/1 (+1700)

11. Reds: 22/1 (+2200)

12. Astros: 24/1 (+2400)

13. Cardinals: 32/1 (+3200)

14. Marlins: 46/1 (+4600)

15. Blue Jays: 48/1 (+4800)

16. Brewers: 50/1 (+5000)

NL CY YOUNG AWARD

1. Trevor Bauer (Reds): 1/3

2. Yu Darvish (Cubs): 7/1

3. Max Fried (Braves): 14/1

4. Dinelson Lamet (Padres) 24/1

5. FIELD: 13/1

NL MVP

1. Freddie Freeman (Braves): 6/5 (+120)

2. Fernando Tatis Jr (Padres): 11/2 (+550)

3. Mookie Betts (Dodgers): 11/1 (+110)

4. Manny Machado (Padres): 11/1 (+1100)

5. Marcel Ozuna (Braves): 11/1 (+1100)

6. Corey Seager (Dodgers): 12/1 (+1200)

7. Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): 58/1 (+5800)

8. FIELD: 48/1 (+4800)

NL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Jake Cronenworth (Padres): 10/11 (-110)

2. Devin Williams (Brewers): 6/1 (+600)

3. Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers): 7/1 (+700

4. Alex Bohm (Phillies): 10/1 (+1000)

5. Dustin May (Dodgers): 11/1 (+1100)

6. FIELD: 27/1 (+2700)

NL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

1. Don Mattingly (Marlins): 9/5 (+180)

2. Jayce Tingler (Padres): 2/1 (+200)

3. Dave Roberts (Dodgers): 5/1 (+500)

4. Mike Schildt (Cardinals): 11/1 (+1100)

5. FIELD: 14/1 (+1400)

AL CY YOUNG AWARD

1. Shane Bieber (Indians): 1/75 (-7500)

2. FIELD: 75/1 (+7500)

AL MVP

1. Jose Abreu (White Sox): 3/1 (+300)

2. Nelson Cruz (Twins): 4/1 (+400)

3. Shane Bieber (Indians): 9/2 (+450)

4. Jose Ramirez (Indians) 8/1 (+800)

5. DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): 10/1 (+1000)

6. Luke Voit (Yankees): 11/1 (+1100)

7. Mike Trout (Angels): 25/1 (+2500)

8. FIELD: 24/1 (+2400)

AL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Luis Robert (White Sox): 1/1

2. Kyle Lewis (Mariners): 11/10

3. FIELD: 41/1 (+4100)

AL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

1. Kevin Cash (Rays): 2/3 (-150)

2. Bob Melvin (Athletics): 4/1 (+400)

3. Rick Renteria (White Sox): 15/1 (+1500)

4. Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays): 24/1 (+2400)

5. FIELD: 9/1 (+900)