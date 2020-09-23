UFC on ESPN+ 36 Medical Suspensions: Full List & Details

The Ultimate Fighting Championship wrapped up a busy weekend in Las Vegas before heading to Fight Island with UFC on ESPN+ 36. The event was headlined by a bout between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former interim champ Colby Covington.
When it was all said and done, Woodley was forced out of the fight with a rib injury.
Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the medical suspensions from Saturday night. Woodley must have a left Costochondral tear cleared by an orthopedic doctor or will be out of action until March 19, 2021. Covington, meanwhile, is suspended until November 4.
A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 36 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MixedMartialArts.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 36 Medical Suspensions
Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley
Woodley must have left Costochondral tear cleared by Orthopedic Dr or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspension no contest until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20
Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price
Price must have right hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspension no contest until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20
Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gerald Meerschaert
Meerschaert suspended until 11/04/20, No contact until 10/20/20
Johnny Walker defeated Ryan Spann
Spann suspended until 11/04/20, No contact until 10/20/20
Mackenzie Dern defeated Randa Markos
Markos must have left elbow cleared by Dr or no contest until 03/19/21, minimum suspension no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20
Kevin Holland defeated Darren Stewart
Holland must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by Dr or no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20
David Dvorak defeated Jordan Espinosa
Espinosa suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Left tibia contusion
Dvorak suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Right foot pain
Damon Jackson defeated Mirsad Bektic
Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Mara Romero Borella
Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Sarah Alpar
Alpar must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspend no contest until 11/19/20, no contact until 11/04/20
Darrick Minner defeated TJ Laramie
Randy Costa defeated Journey Newson
Newson suspended until 11/19/20, No contact until 11/04/20 – Left eye laceration
Andre Ewell defeated Irwin Rivera
Ewell suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Facial lacerations
Irwin Rivera suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Facial abrasions
Tyson Nam defeated Jerome Rivera
Jerome Rivera suspended until 11/04/20, No contact until 10/20/20