UFC on ESPN+ 36 Medical Suspensions: Full List & Details

The Ultimate Fighting Championship wrapped up a busy weekend in Las Vegas before heading to Fight Island with UFC on ESPN+ 36. The event was headlined by a bout between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former interim champ Colby Covington.

When it was all said and done, Woodley was forced out of the fight with a rib injury.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the medical suspensions from Saturday night. Woodley must have a left Costochondral tear cleared by an orthopedic doctor or will be out of action until March 19, 2021. Covington, meanwhile, is suspended until November 4.

How long will your favorite fighter be on the sidelines?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 36 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MixedMartialArts.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Medical Suspensions

Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley

Woodley must have left Costochondral tear cleared by Orthopedic Dr or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspension no contest until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Price must have right hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspension no contest until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gerald Meerschaert

Meerschaert ​suspended until 11/04/20, No contact until 10/20/20

Johnny Walker defeated Ryan Spann

Spann ​suspended until 11/04/20, No contact until 10/20/20

Mackenzie Dern defeated Randa Markos

Markos must have left elbow cleared by Dr or no contest until 03/19/21, minimum suspension no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20

Kevin Holland defeated Darren Stewart

Holland must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by Dr or no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20

David Dvorak defeated Jordan Espinosa

Espinosa suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Left tibia contusion

Dvorak suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Right foot pain

Damon Jackson defeated Mirsad Bektic

Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Mara Romero Borella

Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Sarah Alpar

Alpar must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspend no contest until 11/19/20, no contact until 11/04/20

Darrick Minner defeated TJ Laramie

Randy Costa defeated Journey Newson

Newson suspended until 11/19/20, No contact until 11/04/20 – Left eye laceration

Andre Ewell defeated Irwin Rivera

Ewell s​uspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Facial lacerations

Irwin Rivera suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Facial abrasions

Tyson Nam defeated Jerome Rivera

Jerome Rivera suspended until 11/04/20, No contact until 10/20/20