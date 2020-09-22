Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 2

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 2.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Leading the way in the NFC is the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 2 of the regular season?

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds

                                                      9/15/20             Current (9/22/2020)          

Baltimore Ravens                                  23/4                  5/1

Kansas City Chiefs                                5/1                    5/1

Seattle Seahawks                                  12/1                  9/1

New Orleans Saints                               9/1                    12/1

San Francisco 49ers                              12/1                  14/1

Dallas Cowboys                                    20/1                  16/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers                         16/1                  16/1

Buffalo Bills                                          20/1                  18/1

Green Bay Packers                               20/1                  18/1

Pittsburgh Steelers                                22/1                  20/1

Arizona Cardinals                                  28/1                  25/1

Los Angeles Rams                                33/1                  25/1

New England Patriots                            22/1                  25/1

Indianapolis Colts                                  40/1                  28/1

Tennessee Titans                                  25/1                  28/1

Las Vegas Raiders                                50/1                  40/1

Chicago Bears                                      50/1                  50/1

Cleveland Browns                                 66/1                  50/1

Los Angeles Chargers                            50/1                  60/1

Minnesota Vikings                                 40/1                  66/1

Philadelphia Eagles                               40/1                  60/1

Atlanta Falcons                                     50/1                  80/1

Detroit Lions                                         100/1                100/1

Houston Texans                                    75/1                  100/1

Denver Broncos                                    80/1                  125/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                             200/1                200/1

Washington Football Team                     100/1                200/1

Miami Dolphins                                     200/1                250/1

Carolina Panthers                                  150/1                300/1

Cincinnati Bengals                                 200/1                300/1

New York Giants                                   125/1                300/1

New York Jets                                       250/1                300/1

