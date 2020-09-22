Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 2

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 2.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Leading the way in the NFC is the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 2 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds

9/15/20 Current (9/22/2020)

Baltimore Ravens 23/4 5/1

Kansas City Chiefs 5/1 5/1

Seattle Seahawks 12/1 9/1

New Orleans Saints 9/1 12/1

San Francisco 49ers 12/1 14/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1 16/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16/1 16/1

Buffalo Bills 20/1 18/1

Green Bay Packers 20/1 18/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 22/1 20/1

Arizona Cardinals 28/1 25/1

Los Angeles Rams 33/1 25/1

New England Patriots 22/1 25/1

Indianapolis Colts 40/1 28/1

Tennessee Titans 25/1 28/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1 40/1

Chicago Bears 50/1 50/1

Cleveland Browns 66/1 50/1

Los Angeles Chargers 50/1 60/1

Minnesota Vikings 40/1 66/1

Philadelphia Eagles 40/1 60/1

Atlanta Falcons 50/1 80/1

Detroit Lions 100/1 100/1

Houston Texans 75/1 100/1

Denver Broncos 80/1 125/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200/1 200/1

Washington Football Team 100/1 200/1

Miami Dolphins 200/1 250/1

Carolina Panthers 150/1 300/1

Cincinnati Bengals 200/1 300/1

New York Giants 125/1 300/1

New York Jets 250/1 300/1