WATCH: UFC 253 Countdown Full Episode – Adesanya vs Costa

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC 253 live on pay-per-view as the promotion returns to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight championship on the line against Paulo Costa. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 253: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 253: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 253: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 253 Countdown – Full Episode

Champion Israel Adesanya is primed to take on the unbeaten challenger, Paulo Costa. Plus, Dominick Reyes readies to face Poland’s Jan Blachowicz for the vacant Light Heavyweight title. See their lives and training camps before they clash at UFC 253.

UFC 253: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

Date: Saturday, September 26

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+