Jackson State Football Hires Deion Sanders as Head Coach

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is joining the college football head coaching ranks.

Over the weekend on the 21st and Prime Podcast, Sanders announced that he is set to become the next head football coach at Jackson State University, a Historically Black College and University based in Jackson, Mississippi.

The former head coach, John Hendrick, was fired last month.

“It’s very big for Jackson State University,” athletic director Ashley Robinson said. “Not only for Jackson State University, this is very big for the country right now. Very big for the state of Mississippi. To Coach Prime, Jackson State University — a blue blood program full of Hall of Famers — it’s just a great time.”

Jackson State plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

The program is not playing in 2020 after canceling the fall season due to the coronavirus pandemic. When the team returns to the field, Primetime will be leading the way.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.