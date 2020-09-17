WATCH: Donald Cerrone’s Best UFC Moments (VIDEO)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is one of the biggest fan favorites in mixed martial arts. Despite facing a five-fight losing streak, Cerrone continues to have overwhelming support thanks to his fan-friendly style and is hoping for one final run.

Throughout his career, Cerrone has set records for the most wins in UFC history and the most Performance of the Night bonuses.

Cerrone has competed at both lightweight and welterweight throughout his UFC run, earning a shot at the lightweight championship back in December 2015. He also previously challenged for the WEC championship on three occasions.

In order to celebrate Cerrone’s incredible list of achievements throughout his lengthy career, the UFC compiled a list of some of his most thrilling and exciting finishes under the ZUFFA banner.

Here are the top moments in Donald Cerrone’s UFC career.

Donald Cerrone’s Best UFC Moments

Holder of quite a few UFC records, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has always gone to the beat of his own drum.

Up next for Cerrone is a co-main event bout against Niko Price at the upcoming UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada which will be headlined by a bout between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.