Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul? Bout Reportedly Offered

There have been plenty of moments in 2020 that have caused us to roll our eyes and raise our eyebrows. The year continues to throw us curveballs, so are we really surprised anymore when outrageous headlines surface?

Well, here is our latest test.

According to reports, retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been approached about a potential fight with YouTube star Logan Paul. Yes, promoters are gauging interest in a bout between the 43-year-old Mayweather and 25-year-old Paul.

If there is any silver lining, however, it is that it is being promoted as an exhibition bout and not a sanctioned fight.

From TMZ Sports:

Sources close to Mayweather tell TMZ Sports the undefeated legend has been approached with an offer to fight the YouTube star sometime in 2020 … but as of now, no one has signed on the dotted line. Remember, Paul was in talks to fight Antonio Brown … but things fizzled mainly due to issues in AB’s personal life.

The report notes that Mayweather has not accepted the fight despite some other reports and that the boxing star is leaning towards a “no.”

Mayweather last fought in 2017 in a sanctioned bout back in 2017 when he ran through former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. He then fought in an exhibition bout in Japan back in 2018 when he demolished Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa.