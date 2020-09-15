Conor McGregor Issues Statement on Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor was once again in the headlines for his actions outside of the cage. Over the weekend, it was reported that the former two-division UFC champion was taken into police custody relating to an incident in France where he face allegations of exposing himself to a female patron.

McGregor had not publicly addressed the situation, but a screenshot from McGregor’s personal Facebook page includes comments relating to the incident.

McGregor denies the allegations and also addressed recently deleted tweets that had fans concerned about his mental health.

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it,” McGregor said. “Try set me up all yous f—ing want over and over and over the truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bulls–t WhatsApp group s–t. You f—ing name it. Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings! I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free!

“Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f—ing ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! No f—ing way!”

Conor McGregor responds to the allegations made against him and addresses the notion of dark thoughts. pic.twitter.com/DU1NeTH2ws — Harry Williams (@Harry_Williams) September 15, 2020

McGregor last appeared in the UFC back at UFC 246 in January when he dismantled Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds after 15 months away from the sport. He then announced his retirement four months later on June 6. He said that the sport no longer excites him.