The St. Louis Cardinals are mourning the loss of a key scout, according to local news outlet WLTX. 46-year-old Charles Peterson, who was with the organization since 2012, passed away over the weekend from complications related to COVID-19.

Peterson was reportedly battling the virus for a month.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of amateur scout Charles Peterson,” the Cardinals wrote on Twitter. “Hired by the team in 2012, Charles was the signing scout for our 2020 1st [round] pick Jordan Walker.”

Assistant General Manager Randy Flores added: “He brought a tremendous work ethic, keen eye, and booming laugh with him every day. My prayers are with his wife Karen and family as anyone who ever talked to CP knew how proud he was of them.”

Peterson also worked as a volunteer assistant football coach at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina.

Our deepest condolences go out to Peterson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

