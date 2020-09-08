EA Sports Adds Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21

Colin Kaepernick is back in the NFL, kind of. This week, EA Sports announced that Kaepernick has been added to the Madden NFL 21 roster and will be available for players across the country to add to their teams.

Kaepernick enters the game with an 81 overall rating.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game,” EA Sports said in a statement.

“Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today.”

It is the first time that Kaepernick has been a part of Madden since the 2016 season when he became a free agent.

Colin Kaepernick returns to @EAMaddenNFL for first time since the 2016 season. https://t.co/RdiG5zKMPg pic.twitter.com/569yt2xwE1 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 8, 2020

