More information is surfacing regarding the incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion this summer which resulted in Megan Thee Stallion reportedly being shot in the foot and undergoing surgery.

Megan Thee Stallion has since alleged that she was shot by Lanez in an Instagram video, and now leaked texts show that Lanez attempted to apologize for his actions.

According to TMZ, Tory Lanez sent a series of text messages where he claimed that he was “too drunk” during the incident.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he allegedly wrote. “I was just too drunk… None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

The incident took place on July 12 and Lanez sent his apology texts approximately 15 hours later.

TMZ adds that Megan Thee Stallion never responded to the apology texts. Lanez has yet to be charged for the shooting, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney is reportedly considering charging the rapper with felony assault with a firearm.