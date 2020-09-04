LISTEN: 6ix9ine ‘TattleTales’ Stream & Download: New Album

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back. While he has dropped a handful of singles since his release from prison, 6ix9ine has delivered his sophomore album TattleTales on Friday, September 4.

The album features previous singles like “TROLLZ (featuring Nicki Minaj), “GOOBA”, and “PUNANI”, along with new tracks like “LOCKED UP 2” featuring Akon.

TattleTales features 13-tracks in total.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

6ix9ine ‘TattleTales’ Details

Album: ‘TattleTales’

Artist: 6ix9ine

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 13 songs | 31 minutes

Release Date: Friday, September 4 | 2020 6ix9ine, Distributed by Create Music Group

6ix9ine ‘TattleTales’ Tracklist

1. “Locked Up Part 2” featuring Akon

2. “Tutu”

3. “Gooba”

4. “Wait”

5. “Charlie” featuring Smiles

6. “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj

7. “Nini” featuring Leftside

8. “Punani”

9. “Yaya”

10. “Leah” featuring Akon

11. “Gata” featuring Lil Ak

12. “Gtl”

13. “Ava”

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release in early April and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.