Tekashi 6ix9ine has released his second track since being released from prison. The track, “Trollz”, features Nicki Minaj and was dropped on Friday, June 12 along with an official music video filmed while the Brooklyn rapper is on house arrest.

The track was officially announced earlier this week with Minaj announcing a portion of the proceeds from “Trollz” and merchandise will go towards The Bail Project Inc.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc,” she wrote. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight.”

6ix9ine and MInaj previously worked together on the track “FEFE” which rose to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. Just last month, Minaj recorded her first Hot 100 No. 1 after teaming up with Doja Cat for the “Say So (Remix).” In April, 6ix9ine’s first track since being released from prison, “GOOBA,” hit No. 3 on the chart.

Now, we will have to see where their latest collaboration lands.

You can check out the video below.

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj – ‘Trollz’ Official Music Video

“ you don’t no probs at yo party don’t invite me “🐐❗️. #TrollzVIDEO #6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/Nrv8WOjAMm — ty dolla sign 🏦 (@Addane7) June 12, 2020

NICKI WASHED 6IX9INE IN #TrollzVIDEO WITH ONE IF HER BEST VERSES THO IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/MEixIuhHdZ — 𝒽𝒶𝓎𝒹𝓃 nicki follow me 🥺 | blacklivesmatter (@gayghostin) June 12, 2020

You can watch the full video here.

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj – ‘Trollz’ Details

Single: ‘Trollz’

Artist: Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 3 minutes, 22 seconds

Release Date: Friday, June 12, 2020 | 6ix9ine, Distributed by Create Music Group

