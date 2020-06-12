WATCH: 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj Drop ‘Trollz’ Music Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine has released his second track since being released from prison. The track, “Trollz”, features Nicki Minaj and was dropped on Friday, June 12 along with an official music video filmed while the Brooklyn rapper is on house arrest.

The track was officially announced earlier this week with Minaj announcing a portion of the proceeds from “Trollz” and merchandise will go towards The Bail Project Inc.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc,” she wrote. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight.”

6ix9ine and MInaj previously worked together on the track “FEFE” which rose to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. Just last month, Minaj recorded her first Hot 100 No. 1 after teaming up with Doja Cat for the “Say So (Remix).” In April, 6ix9ine’s first track since being released from prison, “GOOBA,” hit No. 3 on the chart.

Now, we will have to see where their latest collaboration lands.

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj – ‘Trollz’ Official Music Video

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj – ‘Trollz’ Details

Single: ‘Trollz’
Artist: Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Run Time: 3 minutes, 22 seconds
Release Date: Friday, June 12, 2020 | 6ix9ine, Distributed by Create Music Group

Listen to 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj ‘Trollz’ on Spotify

To listen to 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj ‘Trollz’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj ‘Trollz’ on Apple Music

To listen to 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj ‘Trollz’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Nicki Minaj Defends Collaborating With Tekashi 6ix9ine
