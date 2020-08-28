Chadwick Boseman, the star of the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, has died at age 43. The shocking news surfaced late Friday night.

The shocking news was confirmed on Boseman’s official social media accounts.

Boseman died after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

