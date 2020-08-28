UFC on ESPN+ 33 Weigh-in Results: Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakic

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC on ESPN+ 33 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler returns to action against Neil Magny.

Other bouts on the main card include Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim at flyweight, Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas at featherweight, and the main card opener at light heavyweight between Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters scheduled to fight had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 33 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Anthony Smith () vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205.5)

Robbie Lawler (171) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Impa Kasanganay (185.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (184.5)

Zak Cummings (185) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (184)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Austin Springer (151)

Christian Aguilera (170) vs. Sean Brady (170.5)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (115.5)

Hannah Cifers (117) vs. Mallory Martin (115.5)

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Viewing Information

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 33

Date: Saturday, August 29

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+