SEC Football: Betting Odds & Props For 2020 Season

Despite multiple Power Five conferences announcing they would be postponing the 2020 college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC plans to march forward with a modified schedule. The conference has adapted to a 10-game conference-only schedule.

Ahead of the season, the oddsmakers have shared their thoughts on how things could play out.

As you may expect, Alabama (9/5) and Georgia (7/2) have the best odds to win the conference, while Florida (11/2), LSU (9/1) and Texas A&M (15/1) are in the mix if there is a wild upset throughout the year.

There are also odds for home attendance, Heisman Trophy favorites, and individual player prop bets.

What do the oddsmakers have in mind for your favorite team’s upcoming season?

The latest SEC football betting odds and prop bets can be seen below, via SportsBettingDime.com.

2020 SEC Football Betting Odds & Prop Bets

FLORIDA GATORS

Over/Under Wins: 7.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 11/2

Odds to play in the SEC Championship game: 2/1

Home Attendance Over/Under: 24,500

Heisman odds for Kyle Trask: 30/1

Dameon Pierce Over/Under Rushing Yards: 574.5

Kyle Pitts Over/Under Receiving Yards: 635.5

Kyle Trask Over/Under Passing Yards: 2.435.5

Kyle Trask Over/Under Passing TDs: 22.5

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Over/Under Wins: 8.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 7/2

Odds to play in the SEC Championship Game: 1/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 22,150.5

Heisman odds for Jamie Newman: 29/1

Zamir White Over/Under Rushing Yards: 875.5

George Pickens Over/Under Receiving Yards: 785.5

Jamie Newman Over/Under Passing Yards: 2551.5

Jamie Newman Over/Under Passing TDs: 22.5

Odds to start Week 1 at QB: Jamie Newman: 1/7; JT Daniels: 7/1

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Over/Under Wins: 4.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 56/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 24/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 17,495.5

Heisman odds for Terry Wilson: 115/1

Asim Rose Over/Under Rushing Yards: 542.5

Josh Ali Over/Under Receiving Yards: 399.5

Terry Wilson Over/Under Passing Yards: 1525.5

Terry Wilson Over/Under Passing TDs: 9.5

UK’s Leading Rusher in 2020 Season Asim Rose: -110; Kavosiey Smoke: +185; Christopher Rodriguez: +550

MISSOURI TIGERS

Over/Under Wins: 3.0

Odds to Win the Conference: 145/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 52/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 14,350.5

Larry Rountree III Over/Under Rushing Yards: 698.5

Damon Hazelton Over/Under Receiving Yards: 603.5

Shawn Robinson Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,458.5

Shawn Robinson Over/Under Passing TDs: 10.5

Over/Under longest rush of the season: 65.6

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Over/Under Wins: 3.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 127/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 48/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 17,823.5

Heisman odds for Ryan Hilinski: 200/1 (+20000)

Kevin Harris Over/Under Rushing Yards: 405.5

Shi Smith Over/Under Receiving Yards: 529.5

Ryan Hilinski Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,398.5

Ryan Hilinski Over/Under Passing TDs: 15.5

Over/Under draft position for Israel Mukuamu: 65.5

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Over/Under Wins: 4.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 30/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 10/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 25,355.5

Heisman odds for Jarrett Guarantano: 90/1

Ty Chandler Over/Under Rushing Yards: 515.5

Josh Palmer Over/Under Receiving Yards: 595.5

Jarrett Guarantano Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,945.5

Jarrett Guarantano Over/Under Passing TDs: 15.5

Odds to lead Tennessee in rushing: Ty Chandler: 2/3; Eric Gray: 8/5; FIELD: 75/1

VANDERBILT COMMODORES

Over/Under Wins: 1.0

Odds to Win the Conference: 50000/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 10000/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 8,065.5

Jamauri Wakefield Over/Under Rushing Yards: 495.5

Cam Johnson Over/Under Receiving Yards: 465.5

Leading Passer Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,225.5

Leading Passer Over/Under Passing TDs: 7.5

Odds the same QB starts all 10 games 3/1

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Over/Under Wins: 8.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 9/5

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 5/6

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 20,349.5

Heisman odds for Mac Jones: 15/1

Najee Harris Over/Under Rushing Yards: 975.5

Devonta Smith Over/Under Receiving Yards: 983.5

Mac Jones Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,738.5

Mac Jones Over/Under Passing TDs: 26.5

Odds to be the highest pick in the 2021 draft: Patrick Surtain II: 8/5; Jaylen Waddle: 3/1; DeVonta Smith: 5/1; Alex Leatherwood: 11/2; Dylan Moses: 19/1

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Over/Under Wins: 1.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 15000/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 5000/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 15,499.5

Rakeem Boyd Over/Under Rushing Yards: 974.5

Treylon Burks Over/Under Receiving Yards: 447.5

Feleipe Franks Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,889.5

Feleipe Franks Over/Under Passing TDs: 14.5

Odds to have second-most passing yards on the team: KJ Jefferson:1/2; Jack Lindsay: 7/3; John Stephen Jones: 29/1

AUBURN TIGERS

Over/Under Wins: 6.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 20/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 9/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 17,445.5

Heisman odds for Bo Nix: 29/1

D.J. Williams Over/Under Rushing Yards: 575.5

Seth Williams Over/Under Receiving Yards: 691.5

Bo Nix Over/Under Passing Yards: 2.,001.5

Bo Nix Over/Under Passing TDs: 15.5

Odds Tank Bigsby rushes for more yards than D.J. Williams: 5/2

LSU TIGERS

Over/Under Wins: 7.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 9/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 4/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 30,696.5

Heisman odds for Myles Brennan: 26/1

John Emery Jr. Over/Under Rushing Yards: 515.5

Tyrion Davis-Prince Over/Under Rushing Yards: 486.5

JaMarr Chase, Jr. Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,085.5

Myles Brennan Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,799.5

Myles Brennan Over/Under Passing TDs: 23.5

Over/Under opponent completions against Derek Stingley: 20.5

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Over/Under Wins: 3.0

Odds to Win the Conference: 165/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 76/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 14,414.5

Kylin Hill Over/Under Rushing Yards: 826.5

Osirus Mitchell Over/Under Receiving Yards: 726.5

KJ Costello, Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,250.5

KJ Costello, Over/Under Passing TDs: 23.5

Odds Kylin Hill is the first RB drafted in 2021: 22/1

OLE MISS REBELS

Over/Under Wins: 4.0

Odds to Win the Conference: 150/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 70/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 15,048.5

Jerrion Ealy Over/Under Rushing Yards: 694.5

Elijah Moore Over/Under Receiving Yards: 799.5

Matt Corral Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,495.5

Matt Corral Over/Under Passing TDs: 8.5

Odds to start at QB in Week 1: Matt Corral: 3/4; John Rhys Plumlee: 4/3

Odds Elijah Moore commits an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in 2020: 15/1

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Over/Under Wins: 6.5

Odds to Win the Conference: 15/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 7/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 25,169.5

Heisman odds for Kellen Mond: 45/1

Isaiah Spiller Over/Under Rushing Yards: 737.5

Jhamon Ausbon Over/Under Receiving Yards: 689.5

Kellen Mond Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,455.5

Kellen Mond Over/Under Passing TDs: 18.5

Over/Under sacks allowed; 22.5