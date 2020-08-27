The Rock Delays Launch of Under Armour Sneaker Out of Respect For Jacob Blake

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was set to debut his new Under Armour PR3 sneaker on Thursday, but he has decided to delay its release.

Hours before the official launch for the sneaker, The Rock took to social media to announce his decision to put the PR3 launch on hold out of respect for Jacob Blake, the unarmed man who was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin which has sparked widespread protests throughout the community.

“Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date. Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity.”

The PR3 is set to be the third installment of Under Armour’s Project Rock series.

You can check out photos of the sneaker below.

Blake was shot on Sunday while walking away from police officers when he made his way around the front of the car. Blake then attempted to enter his vehicle, before the officer grabbed his shirt and began unloading rounds into the victim. He was flown to the hospital where he is reportedly in serious condition. Cops initially arrived at the scene as Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women.

Blake is out of surgery and in the ICU, according to TMZ. According to his father, Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.