New York City May Extend Outdoor Dining Past October 31

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio previously announced that there were no immediate plans to resume outdoor dining in the city, but there could still be options for those who are looking to go out on the town.

During his press briefing on Thursday, Mayor de Blasio revealed he is considering extending New York City’s outdoor dining program that was sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking at that right now. We’re trying to get a sense from the restaurant community how much interest there is in going longer,” de Blasio told the media. “There’s definitely openness on our part to going longer if we think it will contribute something.”

The plan was initially set to expire on October 31.

